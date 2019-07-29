2 teens charged after spree of vehicle thefts in Waynesboro

Waynesboro police have charged two juveniles with stealing from over a dozen cars in one night.

According to police, officers started getting calls around 8:30 a.m. on July 23 from people reporting that their unlocked vehicles had been rummaged through the night before. In many cases, items had been stolen.

Police say, in total, they took reports that at least 14 cars were targeted overnight in neighborhoods on either side of West Main St. from Magnolia Avenue to Hopeman Parkway.

Sunglasses, phone chargers, a spare key, a cell phone, binoculars, and a 32" Apple monitor were among the items stolen, as well more than $300 in cash and an unknown amount of loose change.

As officers kept taking reports and collecting evidence from several of the scenes, they say a citizen in the vicinity shared a video recorded by the Neighbors by RING app that showed two teenage boys walking into their driveway and trying to open a car door, which, in their case, was locked.

Thanks to that person's surveillance video, officers were able to identify a 14-year-old and 16-year-old from Waynesboro. After further investigation, police charged the two teens with several of the reported break-ins and recovered some of the stolen property.

In juvenile court, both are facing five counts of entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime and 5 counts of petty larceny.