20 treated for heat-related illness at regional swim amid weekend heat

As a heat wave scorched much of Virginia this past weekend, with heat advisories issued all over, twenty people were treated for heat-related injuries at a swim meet in southwest Virginia.

Emergency crews were called to a pool in the Farmington community, off Perrowville Road in Forest, on Saturday, according to a post on the Forest Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

The fire department described the call as an "environmental mass casualty incident." In a separate social media post, firefighters indicated 20 people received medical treatment, but did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries.

There was a regional swim meet going on at the pool: the Lynchburg Aquatic League's annual 'B' Meet.

People who were there for the swim meet told WDBJ that multiple swimmers and spectators were overcome with heat exhaustion and required medical assistance. Some were treated on scene with ice baths.

The heat-related illnesses prompted organizers of the swim meet to end their event 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled, according to parents who were on hand.

"Heat exhaustion is often confused with heat stroke,” Dr. Kristamarie Collman, a physician at Augusta Health Urgent Care, recently told us. “So when we think about heat exhaustion, we can think about that as the precursor to heat stroke."

Dr. Collman said heat stroke and heat exhaustion have similar symptoms, but heat stroke requires immediate medical attention.

"You are no longer experiencing heavy sweating as well, so with heat exhaustion, people are sweating a lot,” Dr. Collman said. “But with heat stroke, you're not sweating as often. Like I mentioned, the nausea, the vomiting."

She said other signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and fatigue.

If you’re experiencing heat stroke, you often stop sweating, you can see hallucinations, and ultimately become unresponsive.

Dr. Collman said some people, like those with chronic illnesses, are more at risk of heat-related illnesses. She said if you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, you should go inside, change into cool, loose clothing, and drink water.

If you’re experiencing heat stroke, you should call 911 immediately.