Adventure race benefits police foundation

Hundreds had the chance to train like an officer in the 2019 Harrisonburg Police Foundation Adventure Race on Saturday.

The event at Harper-Presgrave Training Grounds consisted of a 5K obstacle course run, a SWAT team obstacle course and a remembrance walk honoring fallen cops.

"It was a lot of fun. It was a little grueling at times," Cheyenne Cockrell, who participated in the 5K, said. "This was the first time I've ever done this but it was awesome."

The police department also held an open house for the community after the race to show different tools law enforcement use on a daily basis. HPD K-9 and robotics demonstrations were on display as well as a SWAT simulation demo.

Rob Barnard, with the Harrisonburg Police Foundation, said a whole day to bond with the community is worthwhile for every officer.

"Officers get a reward out of this because they really enjoy seeing the kids, families having fun," Barnard said. "The day is just fun for the officers and for everybody, so for us, as the board of directors of the foundation, we don't know how we can top that."

Funds from the event will go toward more projects for the Harrisonburg Police Foundation.