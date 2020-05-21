2020 Dawbarn Education Award winners announced

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has announced the 2020 Dawbarn Education Award Winners. Each of the 10 recipients not only gets the distinguished title of being a Dawbarn Award winner but $10,000.

The Dawbarn Awards recognize individuals who inspire, encourage, and foster learning in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge will celebrate this year’s winners on social media with videos and interviews on May 26 at 3 p.m.