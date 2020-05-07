2020 Hurricane Season Projections: What does this all mean?

Some 2020 Hurricane Season projections are now out. Cool. What does this all mean?

From Phillip Klotzbach out of Colorado State, an above average season for tropical activity is expected but how much does that really matter?

16 named storms were predicted with Klotzbach's projections which is 4 above the average. Klotzbach's projections also indicated 8 will form into hurricanes and 4 into major hurricanes. This is also above average.

With more named storms in the forecast, that does increase chances to see a significant hurricane to hit the US. When evaluating a bad hurricane season though, it is all about impacts.

Let's look at 1992. 1992 had 7 named storms, 4 hurricanes, and 1 major hurricane. That's a pretty good hurricane season right?

Well, that 1 major hurricane created a major disaster known as Hurricane Andrew. Hurricane Andrew is one of the few category 5 hurricanes that have ever made landfall in the US and caused $27.3 billion in damage.

An active hurricane season does increase the chances for impacts but you only need one hurricane to make a hurricane season devastating. The 1992 season is a perfect example of that.