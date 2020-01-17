2020 Point-in-Time homeless count scheduled

Volunteers will hit the streets of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for the annual Point-in-Time homeless count next week.

Agencies and volunteers will canvas the community to count and survey individuals who are unsheltered and staying in homeless shelters in the area.

The count, put on by the Western Virginia Continuum of Care, is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Continued funding from HUD for homeless programs throughout Virginia is contingent upon efforts to collect data on homeless persons.

Sam Nickels, the Executive Director of Our Community Place, said this count is important for local organizations.

"It gives us a sense of our planning over the course of the year and into the future...where the trends are going and what we need to prepare for in terms of services," he said.

Last year, the CoC identified 132 homeless individuals in Harrisonburg and Rockingham. Of those 132, 28 of them were children. Nine persons were found living unsheltered in a place not fit for habitation.

Nickels said he expects this number to increase this year.

"Since the numbers are increasing, we're working to increase case management, food services, and other work we do," he said.

The count will happen on Jan. 22.

