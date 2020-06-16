2020 Rockingham County Fair still on as of now

The Rockingham County Fair is a staple of the summer in the Shenandoah Valley. Fair organizers are working hard to make this year's fair possible. It's currently scheduled for August 17 through August 22.

"We always put safety first and this year we're making it more of a priority than it's already been," said Rebecca Holloway, the fair's general manager.

The fair will be tripling the number of mobile hand sanitizing stations and adding more hand washing stations too. Holloway said having a fair this year could provide a boost to the local economy.

"Right now, some of them are having to cancel their lawn parties and other events," Holloway said. "So it's important to them, but at the same time, it's important that we keep members of those community organizations safe, also."

The fair could look a bit different this year, too.

"Everybody is used to everything being around a loop, you know the two loops that we have in the paved road ways," Holloway told WHSV. "You're going to see things go out further along the fence and the grasses. It's going to be wide open and spread out."

Another addition will be marks on the ground to remind those walking of social distancing. Holloway expects there will be rides, but less than usual. Concerts and motor vehicle events will require more distancing between people.

"We just need everybody to know that we're going to try to be as safe as possible," Holloway said. "It's going to be up to the people that attend our fairgrounds to follow and adhere to what we recommend and what the state and local officials recommend also."

