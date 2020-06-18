2020 State Fair of West Virginia canceled

The West Virginia Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to cancel this year’s state fair after the recent outbreak of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia Kelly Collins said an initial plan to move forward with the fair was in the works, but just hours after the announcement, the number of COVID-19 cases grew. According to Board Chair Ralph Warren, the initial plans included following local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

“After speaking with local and state health officials as well as community members, it was a hard decision, but the right decision to cancel,” Collins said.

The State Fair of West Virginia brings in $13.8 million for the state of West Virginia. This is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II between the years 1942 and 1945.

The State Fair is now working on rescheduling concerts for 2021. Those who purchased tickets for this year will be given the option between a refund for concerts or a roll ticket for next year’s event.

Those with camping reservations and vendors for the 2020 State Fair should be contacted by a State Fair staff member within the next few weeks.