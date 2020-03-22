219 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across Virginia

The commonwealth of Virginia has 219 positive or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, March 22.

The Virginia Department of Health updates its state website at noon each day with the new total and a breakdown of the cases by locality. However, those numbers are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag in numbers appearing in the state total.

In our area, there have been confirmed cases in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Rockbridge County, Albemarle County, and Charlottesville.

What to know about preventing the virus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you're encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.