22nd International Festival draws thousands to downtown Harrisonburg

Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Harrisonburg on Saturday for the 22nd annual International Festival.

Different groups performed music and danced throughout the day beside the courthouse in downtown Harrisonburg.

There was entertainment, food, an area for vendors and a children's area.

"I love seeing a lot of diversity," festival coordinator Nancy Munoz said. "A lot of people come and show their culture, share their culture."

Steve Bailes and his wife spent a year teaching in American Samoa in 1999-2000. He fell in love with the culture while there. On Saturday, he showed children instruments and told them about the culture.

"I'm just really impressed with what they've created here. A sense of community built up in one day. You get to know your neighbors," Bailes said as he gestured toward a neighboring booth. "I have a ball."

Damia Ouedraogo sold head wear and jewelry inspired by culture from Ivory Coast and Kenya. Ouedraogo is from Ivory Coast and was excited to be at the festival.

"I love it, love being at the International Festival so I can show my culture. I can show people what we wear, our accessories and our clothing," Ouedraogo said. "And I want people to know about my culture since here is a melting pot."