237 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across West Virginia

As of Friday, April 3, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) had confirmed 237 cases of COVID-19 across the Mountain State.

According to the department's afternoon update, 20 new coronavirus cases were identified from Thursday to Friday.

For our local area, Hardy County saw its first confirmed case on Tuesday and Pendleton County had its first confirmed case Wednesday evening.

According to the Hardy County Health Department, a patient who had been traveling has been self-quarantined since arriving home in Hardy County and has followed all proper CDC protocols since that time to protect their community members. No details were provided on the Pendleton County patient, though her daughter identified her on Facebook.

By Thursday, a second positive case had been confirmed in Hardy County as well. There are still no confirmed cases in Grant County.

As of Friday morning, 6,367 West Virginia residents had been tested for COVID-19, which was an increase of about 900 tests from the previous day.

There have been 237 positive results, as well as 6,130 negative test results and two confirmed deaths due to the virus.

Medical providers in the state are required to report test results to their local health departments, which then provide them to DHHR, which updates their state website at some point during the day.

On Thursday, their update came in the afternoon. On Friday, it came in the morning.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the negative and pending tests from commercial labs are under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results.

Where are the confirmed cases?

These are the confirmed cases by West Virginia county:

Barbour (1)

Berkeley (37)

Cabell (5)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (5)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (17)

Jackson (11)

Jefferson (12)

Kanawha (40)

Logan (4)

Marion (11)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (3)

Mineral (2)

Monongalia (35)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (11)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (4)

Putnam (5)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (2)

Roane (2)

Tucker (3)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (2)

Wirt (1)

Wood (5)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

Updates on the statewide situation across West Virginia

As COVID-19 continues to spread, West Virginia's governor made a decision to postpone the state's primary elections.

While state officials had been encouraging people to plan to vote absentee, on Wednesday, April 1, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the state's primary election, originally set for May 12, will be moved to June 9.

That's the same day that Virginia will hold a Republican primary to determine the party's nominee to run for Senate against Mark Warner and the nominee in a few House of Representatives races as well.

In Justice's Wednesday morning briefing, he also announced that public and private K-12 schools across the state will remain closed through at least April 30, extending updated guidance he issued last week that pushed the school closure date back to April 20.

He also urged all state residents to fill out the U.S. Census, online if possible.

On Monday, Gov. Justice issued an executive order requiring out-of-state visitors coming from states with many more coronavirus cases to self-quarantine for 14 days and he ordered the closure of all state park campgrounds. Tuesday, he ordered private campgrounds to close to out-of-state visitors who are staying for less than two weeks.

