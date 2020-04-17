25 inmates at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

A total of 25 inmates at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Juvenile Justice said those who test positive are getting round-the-clock care from the DJJ’s chief physician, nurse practitioner and a team of nurses in a separate part of the facility.

“Of the 25 Bon Air residents who have tested positive, I’m pleased to report that 21 exhibited no outward symptoms, and only four had symptoms that were no more severe than a cold or flu,” said DJJ Chief Physician Dr. Christopher Moon. “Any resident who tested positive was immediately placed in medical isolation. Thirteen of those residents have already been released from medical isolation per Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines.”

All of the inmates at Bon Air are screened for the virus twice a day and are tested at the slightest hint of symptoms. The test results then come back usually 24 to 48 hours after they are administered.

“When we received the first positive test for a Bon Air resident, and at the recommendation of the VDH, out of an abundance of caution we also tested residents who had a temperature between 99 and 100,” said Dr. Bridget Wilson, Nurse Manager. “It was this slightly elevated temperature that led to the vast majority of our tests. We will continue to be aggressive with our testing.”