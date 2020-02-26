$2500 reward offered for rifle stolen from Va. police officer’s vehicle

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the theft of a firearm out of a police officer’s vehicle.

The reward is also available for any information that leads to the recovery of the firearm.

“At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, an unknown subject or subjects broke into a Petersburg Bureau of Police vehicle that was located in the Walnut Hill neighborhood of Petersburg, Va. and stole a department-issued rifle. ATF Special Agents from the Richmond Field Office are working with the Petersburg Bureau of Police on this investigation," the ATF said in a press release.

The rifle is described as a black AR-style rifle with a red-dot sight mounted on the top and pistol grip attached. An image of a similar firearm can be seen above.

“Possessing a stolen firearm is a federal crime and ATF and our partners at the Petersburg Bureau of Police are asking the public for their help,” said Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division. "Firearms obtained through illegal means are a threat to the safety of our communities. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist investigators with recovering this firearm and find who did this.”

“The citizens of Petersburg are and have always been the top priority of our department,” said Kenneth A. Miller, Chief of the Petersburg Bureau of Police. “We see the community as part of the team when it comes to solving criminal activity because the information they provide truly can make all the difference. If there is anyone with information about the suspect or the whereabouts of the firearm, please come forward to assist us and ATF.”

To provide tips to ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. To provide tips to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, call 804-732-4222.