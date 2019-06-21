29 years running: Busch Gardens Williamsburg named ‘world’s most beautiful park’

Busch Gardens Williamsburg was named the “World’s Most Beautiful Park” for 2019 - for the 29th straight time.

The park has received the award from the National Amusement Park Historical Association every year since 1990.

"This award exemplifies Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s longstanding commitment to ensuring a world-class guest experience in a beautiful setting,” Kevin Lembke, park president at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, said in a press release.

Landscaping leader Jason Ingram said in the release that the park is designed to take advantage of the natural topography to create “wow moments” for visitors, such as walking along a landscaped pathway and having a roller coaster train rush by overhead.

The second spot on the list was also a repeat - Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, which has come in second every year since 2013. This year, however, it was tied with Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, PA.