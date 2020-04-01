2nd employee of McKee Foods tests positive for COVID-19

McKee Foods has confirmed that a second employee at their Stuarts Draft facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to McKee Foods spokesperson Mike Gloekler, another employee recently received positive test results for the novel coronavirus.

The first case for an employee was listed in Nelson County on the Virginia Department of Health's state website, because that list is determined by people's place of residence and not their workplace.

McKee Foods has provided no details on the new patient, but say the person has not been in the facility since March 20.

They also say the new case is unrelated to the earlier case, which was confirmed to WHSV this past weekend.

The company is reaching out to all employees the person with the most recent case may have come into contact with to have them take the proper CDC-recommended precautions, including self-isolation.

Gloekler says McKee Foods continues to "run increased cleaning and sanitation protocols" and that they're carefully monitoring employee health.

He said company sees no indication of any need to stop operations of the facility at this point, as they carry out their "mandate to keep grocery shelves stocked."

For the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at McKee over the weekend, the patient informed the company, which then made all employees aware.

That employee went out sick and remained away from the company for 15 days before their received their positive test result.

For context, depending on where tests are received, some commercial labs have turnaround times of 7-10 days or longer. It's unclear where either McKee employee received their tests, but on Wednesday evening, Augusta Health announced that they had confirmed their first two positive cases of COVID-19.

Gloekler said over the weekend that the first patient's 11 immediate coworkers had shown no symptoms and had no health-related absences.

The newly confirmed case was not among those coworkers.

Other positive cases across our area

Western State Hospital also confirmed to WHSV on Wednesday that a part-time staffer there has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of April 1, in our area, there were 2 confirmed cases in Augusta County, 10 cases in Harrisonburg, 9 cases in Rockingham County, 1 case in Page County, 8 cases in Shenandoah County, 1 case in Staunton, 2 cases in Waynesboro, 15 cases in Frederick County, and 2 cases in Rockbridge County.

Just to the east, there have been at least 21 cases in Albemarle County, 16 in Charlottesville, 1 in Greene County, and 2 in Nelson County.

Wednesday's state website update showed one case in Augusta County, but no cases in Staunton. However, the Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed to WHSV on Sunday that there were two cases in Augusta County and one in Staunton. It's unclear why, days later, the state map does not reflect those locally provided numbers.

The city of Waynesboro confirmed their first cases of COVID-19 around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several of the cases in our area were for members of the same Staunton church, a pastor confirmed to WHSV on Monday.