2nd employee tests positive for coronavirus at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

Two employees tested positive for coronavirus at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, according to an update on the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) website.

The DJJ claims the employees were asymptomatic when they were last at the facility and had limited contact with any youth, per guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Both employees are reportedly being treated at home.

In addition to the employees at Bon Air, one juvenile in a contracted facility and an employee in a Court Services Unit has tested positive. The DJJ says the juvenile is “improving rapidly.”

The Court Service Unit employee was out of the office for nearly two weeks before being diagnosed, so there was no other exposure to employees.

“DJJ is following Virginia Department of Health (VDH) protocols for notifications and CDC protocols for safety and cleaning. No youth has tested positive at Bon Air JCC. All residents are monitored closely for symptoms and screened every 72 hours per CDC guidelines. DJJ has been collaborating closely with the Department of Health regarding these recent diagnoses,” the DJJ said.

Visitation to the facility had previously been suspended on March 13 until further notice. The DJJ says that includes transportation services to and from the facility.

“We will make every effort for family members to have contact with the residents via telephone and video,” read the website update. “We appreciate your understanding as we do everything we can to prevent the spread of the virus, and keep our residents healthy.”

