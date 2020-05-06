3 Russian doctors fall from windows amid coronavirus fight

(CNN) - In Russia, police are currently investigating three separate incidents where doctors have mysteriously fallen out of hospital windows. Two of them have died; one remains hospitalized.

Two doctors appeared on video complaining of working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The doctor on the left, Alexander Shulepov, is fighting for his life after falling from a window. (Source: Alexander Kosyakin/VK.com/CNN)

The incidents have begun to raise questions about their working conditions

Behind the face masks was two stressed-out Russian doctors struggling in this country’s coronavirus pandemic. The one on the left says they haven’t got enough protection. Now Russian police are accusing him of spreading fake news.

The other doctor, Alexander Shulepov, said he’s tested positive for coronavirus but was forced to work anyway. Now he’s fighting for his life after falling, mysteriously, from a hospital window.

Before his unexplained plunge, his video statement completely retracts his allegations of mistreatment.

“I was just overwhelmed with emotion,” he explained, “and scared of my condition. But of course, I was taken off shift and didn’t treat any other patients.”

He’s dealing with severe head injuries and can say no more. And he’s not the only Russian doctor recently silenced by a suspicious window fall. In fact, he’s the third.

Earlier this month, the acting head of a Siberia hospital died after plunging out of a window during a meeting with health officials. Local television reported she opposed plans to convert her hospital into a coronavirus facility, citing lack of protective gear.

A colleague was asked about what happened.

“It’s all very strange,” he says. “She was a kind woman. Maybe with all this coronavirus, they pressured her with requirements. ‘Do this, do that.’”

One Russian doctor who knows all about the current pressure is Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of a doctor’s union who’s become an outspoken critic of Russia’s coronavirus response, accusing the Kremlin of underplaying the pandemic. She was manhandled and arrested last month trying to deliver protective equipment.

She said the strange case of the three Russian doctors in suspicious window falls - including another last month who worked at the main cosmonaut training centre - is more about psychological stress on frontline staff than any sinister plot to silence critics.

“No, I don’t think somebody is targeting doctors. No, this is really about the destruction of our healthcare system and, of course, this means it is very difficult to treat in such conditions a lot of patients with coronavirus,” Vasilyeva said.

The strain on Russian medical staff is already evident, like these workers with coronavirus symptoms in southern Russia crammed into a laundry cupboard with no space on the wards. Elsewhere, complaints abound of shifts lasting days and 10-hour waits in ambulances to admit patients.

Russia may not be murdering its doctors, but the pressures of this pandemic could be what is really killing them.

