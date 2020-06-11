3 Staunton-Augusta YMCA employees test positive for COVID-19

Two days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, the company says two more employees have now tested positive as well.

WHSV file image of the Staunton-Augusta YMCA.

All three YMCA employees with confirmed COVID-19 cases were involved with preparing for the Y's reopening, which had been scheduled for this Friday.

Due to patient privacy and Virginia Department of Health laws, the Y will not name any of the employees, but says they have been quarantined, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

Other staff members who were in contact with the three employees with positive cases are now quarantined as well to reduce any potential exposure.

A professional cleaning crew spent both Tuesday and Wednesday disinfecting the YMCA building, and YMCA executive director Josh Cole said they should finish the deep cleanse on Thursday.

Since the announcement of the first confirmed case on Tuesday, the main building has been closed to employees.

"Our chief concern here remains the health of our staff, our members and this community,” said Cole.

With the announcement of three total cases now, YMCA staff are working with the Central Shenandoah Health District to take "aggressive measures to help thwart the spread of the coronavirus." Under Virginia Department of Health guidelines, any single facility that has more than two cases confirmed is treated as an outbreak.

After the first case was announced, the YMCA said they would move their June 12 re-opening date back to June 19. Now, Cole said they are "leaning heavily on the wisdom of the local public health officials and other YMCAs in similar situations" to come to a final decision.

At this point, a decision on their day to reopen remains up in the air while those discussions continue.

The YMCA froze all membership dues starting in April (except for members who willingly opted in to support the YMCA) and is continuing that freeze through June.

They've been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but gyms and fitness centers can reopen indoor areas, with restrictions, under Phase 2 (you can find a breakdown of the new guidelines here).

The YMCA has been providing a lot of virtual content throughout the pandemic are continuing that. The Staunton-Augusta YMCA website has been updated with workouts and activities through the shutdown, and hundreds joined their #InThisTogether Facebook group to hold each other accountable for their fitness goals, and offer motivation and support.

