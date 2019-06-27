3 arrested for attempted armed robbery near Crimora

Augusta County deputies have arrested three people after a reported attempted armed robbery near Crimora.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 for an "unknown situation involving a weapon" at a home in the 200 block of New Hope-Crimora Rd.

Numerous deputies arrived due to the initial 911 call, and when they got there, according to the sheriff's office, three men were trying to drive away.

They were each detained in the driveway.

As investigators spoke with the 26-year-old man in a camper at the location, which isn't far from the intersection of New Hope-Crimora Rd. and Pine Bluff Rd., they determined that he had been the victim of an attempted armed robbery.

The victim said several suspects had banged on the door to his camper, demanded money, and displayed a firearm.

During the course of the incident, someone allegedly used a baseball bat to break a window of the camper out, but the victim was not injured.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Dale Raymond Gangaware III, of Staunton; 23-year-old Archie Deshawn Hardy, of Augusta County; and 39-year-old Joseph Allen Henderson, of Augusta County.

Gangaware was charged with attempted robbery, displaying a firearm while committing or attempting to commit robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and destruction of property.

Hardy and Henderson were both charged with attempted robbery, displaying a firearm while committing or attempting to commit robbery, and destruction of property.

The sheriff's office said a weapon was not recovered.

Both Gangaware and Henderson have prior convictions of driving on suspended licenses.