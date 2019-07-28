3 displaced by early morning house fire

Three people were displaced after flames ripped through a home early Sunday morning and caused significant damage, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett.

The fire in the 500 block of Kelley Street was initially reported by a passing police unit around 5:15 a.m., according to a city release. Firefighters who arrived on the scene were able to ensure everyone inside the home made it out.

At one point, firefighters were forced out of the building when part of the rear roof collapsed, the city said

The situation was market as under control a little after 6:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Chief Bennett said there were no injuries but the home is uninhabitable.