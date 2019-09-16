3 family members killed in Buckingham County house fire

Police say an investigation is underway after a house fire that left three family members, including a 10-year-old boy, dead Monday morning.

According to the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at 4:54 a.m. on Sept. 16 about a house fire 20300 block of James Anderson Highway (Route 60).

Volunteer fire departments from Dillwyn, Buckingham, Toga and Arvonia responded to the scene, where they found the house engulfed in flames.

Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, Virginia State Police say they found three bodies inside.

The remains of two adults and a juvenile were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsies and positive identification.

According to NBC12 in Richmond, a family member identified the deceased as Earl Booker, Colette Booker and their 10-year-old son Nayquaris.

The family member, Jessica Tucker, who said she was Earl and Colette's daughter, also said her 16-year-old brother, Deondre Booker, was killed in a car crash just last month.

Virginia State Police said in a release that their Appomattox Field Office is investigating to determine the origin and cause of Monday's fire.

"At this time, state police fire investigators, with the assistance of the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office, are still combing through the burnt debris for evidence to help them determine if the fire was accidental or suspicious in nature," police said in a release.

Officials say the home is completely destroyed.

The Booker family has lived in Buckingham County for decades. Earl, known as ‘Juney Boy,’ recently took on a new job as a woodcutter. Many neighbors knew Collette since she worked at a local convenience store.