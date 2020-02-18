3 men cited after bringing guns to West Virginia Capitol

Three men from Ohio were cited after authorities said they brought semi-automatic weapons to the state capitol in West Virginia.

Capitol police encountered the men Monday outside the building in Charleston, news outlets reported. It's unclear whether the group had any ill intent.

Tyler Grant and Kyle Hipol of Dayton, Ohio, and Tyler Thornton of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, were issued citations and then released, West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina said.

Visitors at the Capitol are not allowed to enter the building with guns, Messina said.