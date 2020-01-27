3 men from around the Valley arrested on meth-related charges

Three men have been arrested on charges connected to methamphetamine after a search warrant executed in Waynesboro last week.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant at 84 Brandon Ladd Circle on Friday, Jan. 24.

That's in the Brandon Ladd Apartments, which are just off Rosser Ave. across from the Walmart supercenter area.

As a result of the evidence police found at the scene, three people were arrested and charges are pending against two other suspects who have not been named by police, pending their arrests.

Joshua Wayne Craig, a 36-year-old Waynesboro man, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense). He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail and faces a mandatory prison sentence of at least 10 years if convicted.

Mason Scott Sexton, a 24-year-old Rockingham County man, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, failure to register as a sex offender (an outstanding warrant from Rockingham County), and felony probation violation. He's being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail as well.

Christopher Michael Smith, a 29-year-old Augusta County man, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He's been released on bond.

Charges are pending against the other two unnamed suspects.

