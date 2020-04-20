3 more lawsuits filed against Virginia Tech in hazing case

April 20:

Three Virginia Tech students are suing the university in federal court over how it handled allegations that they were involved in hazing.

The lawsuits were filed last week by former Corps of Cadets members who say they were denied due process while being disciplined, according to The Roanoke Times.

A dozen cadets were found to have violated the school’s hazing policy in December and suspended over allegations that the university-sponsored military organization held a ceremony where the sharp ends of military pins were stabbed into the chests of underclassmen, the newspaper said.

An attorney representing the three former cadets said they “deny the allegations in the strongest possible terms.”

The legal action follows the school's settlement of a separate lawsuit by a former student who was accused of overseeing the ceremony. That student also argued he was denied due process.

The new plaintiffs contend that university officials misled accused students “about the basic facts of their case,” and did not allow them to cross-examine their accuser, among other allegations.

A university spokesman told the newspaper on Friday that the school had not yet been served the lawsuits and could not comment. The spokesman emphasized that the school followed its policies.

Also on Friday, the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office announced it won't pursue criminal charges against the students following an investigation that found none of the alleged victims sought medical attention and several declined to participate in the pinning ceremony without repercussions, according to The Roanoke Times.

___________

April 17:

An investigation into possible hazing at Virginia Tech showed the activity didn't rise to the level of criminal activity, according to the Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Mary Pettitt made the statement after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office concluded its investigation into possible hazing by members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets. She said to prove criminal hazing in Virginia, the Commonwealth must establish the actions "recklessly or intentionally endangered the health or safety of the participants or inflicted bodily injury on participants. In addition, the purpose of the hazing must be for admission into or continued affiliation with the group."

Pettitt said the investigation found upperclassman in Bravo Company organized an unsanctioned event they called Sophomore Integration in October 2019 at Caldwell Fields. Cadets were told to bring their company pins. Sophomore cadets, as well as upperclass cadets, did pushups, sit-ups, and flutter kicks in the parking lot. Their company pins were collected, sterilized and placed in zip lock bags. Sophomores then

formed a line, covered their eyes and held the shoulders of the people in front of them.

Pettitt said the students then walked to a creek, entered knee-high water and again did calisthenics for about ten minutes. They were told not to put their upper bodies in the water. On the way back to the parking lot they did bear crawls, crab walks and burpees. They then rested, were given water and put on sweatshirts.

After a break, they jogged up a gravel road for about three miles. It was dark, so Upperclassman drove and lit the way with their headlights. There were three stations along the climb where cadets did physical activities, according to the investigation. Gloves were provided to protect their hands from the gravel.

The cadets carried wooden shields representing Bravo Company history. A trailing vehicle followed the column to pick up anyone who was hurt. Pettitt said no one needed to use the trailing vehicle.

At the end of the run, Pettitt said, upperclassmen formed a circle around a bonfire with the sophomores facing them. They were congratulated on their accomplishment. The company pins were returned to the sophomores, who were told they could each choose an upperclassman to "blood pin" them if they wanted. They were told this was optional and several declined to participate.

The company pin is a small lapel-type pin with two small points. If a cadet chose to be "blood pinned", the pin was pushed or punched into the cadet's chest by the upperclassman. Pettitt said no one described the "blood pinning" as particularly painful. Some described it as no different than being punched in the chest. No one sought medical attention.

Pettitt said prior to the event, it was made clear the event was optional but strongly recommended. Most participants were sophomores but several juniors who were unable to attend last year also participated. None of the juniors reported being treated differently because they had not participated as sophomores. Of those who chose not to be "blood pinned", no one reported any repercussions because they declined.

Since the event, several of those who declined to be "blood pinned" were ranked highly on the promotion process list. Several cadets felt the event was similar to other standard training in which they participate, according to Pettitt.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney found under the facts presented in the investigation, the actions did not recklessly or intentionally endanger the health or safety of the participants. Pettitt said, “The only bodily injury was the "blood pinning". That injury does not appear to rise to the level of bodily injury suggested by the use of words such as "recklessly" and "endanger" in other parts of the statute.”

“In addition, there is no evidence that participation was required for continued affiliation with the group. For those reasons, I have declined to prosecute anyone for hazing in connection with the event,” Pettitt said.

From the perspective of a criminal prosecutor, she said the facts were insufficient to prove criminal hazing beyond a reasonable doubt. During a student conduct investigation, Virginia Tech is required to consider the facts in the context of University regulations and not the criminal Code of Virginia. The facts could constitute hazing according to University regulations, according to Pettitt, but do not constitute hazing according to criminal law.

____________

A lawsuit from a former Virginia Tech student who was accused of overseeing a ceremony that violated the school's hazing policy has been settled.

The Roanoke Times reports a university spokesman said Wednesday that the matter had been mutually resolved.

Darrien Brown had filed a federal lawsuit last month alleging he was denied due process when administrators suspended him for two semesters. He was accused of overseeing a blood-pinning ceremony in which the sharp ends of military pins are pushed into the chests of cadets.

Neither the school spokesman nor Brown's attorney would confirm whether Brown was readmitted to Virginia Tech.

You can find more details of the lawsuit below.

____________

Feb. 12

A cadet at Virginia Tech went before a judge in the US District court Tuesday to ask him to require the school to lift his suspension.

The judge took the request under advisement.

Darrien Brown, a senior cadet, is one of several students disciplined by Virginia Tech for their involvement in an alleged "blood pinning" or hazing event, one in which no students were said to have been injured.

Brown is suing Virginia Tech, claiming his right to due process was denied. While that case works its way through the court system, Brown asked a judge Tuesday to require Virginia Tech to lift his suspension so that he doesn't break a contract he had with the Army.

This began late last year, following a student conduct hearing in which the school found Brown violated the school's policy on hazing by leading an event in which cadets took part in blood pinning.

It was part of a ceremony in which 20 sophomores voluntarily took part in calisthenics activities before having Bravo company pins placed on their shirts and tapped, which can sometimes break the skin.

Court filings claim the ceremony was conducted “just as it has been for many years.”

Brown was suspended for two semesters. He, through counsel, claims that if he can't graduate by May 2020, he will suffer "irreparable harm" by forfeiting a contract he had to the US Army to enlist this summer, which would also require him to pay back a military scholarship.

In a complaint filed in federal court, Brown and his attorney request a judge find Virginia Tech in violation of Brown's right to due process, calling his hearing at school "constitutionally flawed." Brown requests a full expungement of his record from being connected to hazing and being the subject of discipline. The suit also requests a permanent injunction, preventing Virginia Tech from continuing to enforce any sanction, making note of the incident in his record or disclosing to a third party about adverse disciplinary action. Lastly, it requests the school pay attorney fees and deliver any relief as the court sees appropriate.

The justification? Brown and his attorney, Rob Dean, believe the school, in its processing of the student discipline case, violated Brown's right to due process. Dean said in court Tuesday that Brown deserved to know who had accused him of hazing and said that Brown might not have had all the documents containing complaints he should have been privy to prior to the hearing at school.

The judge appeared confused as to why the plaintiff would make the request, being that the facts he provided to the school on the events of October 18, 2019 did not differ much from those of the witnesses. The judge wasn't sure that there was a reason to question the veracity or credibility of the unknown complainants.

Dean claimed that could have prevented Brown from refuting any of the claims in his hearing. He pointed specifically to a paragraph in the investigator's documentation which included mention of a complaint in which the cadets were told the October 18, 2019 event would be held in secrecy. Dean argued that there is no other reference or document noting this particular complaint in the materials provided to Brown.

A group of five lawyers representing the University and Virginia Tech President Tim Sands sat across from Dean and Brown. In her arguments, Kristina Hartman told the judge that Brown's request to know his accuser was a "red herring."

She told the judge Brown was given all the material used by conduct officers to make their decision about his discipline. She said Brown was given the opportunity to give an opening statement, have an adviser, provide a closing statement, and appeal - all of which she said he did. But Hartman said there were other opportunities available to him, such as calling a witness, presenting evidence, questioning investigators, asking questions of the sophomores present and refusing to respond - all of which he declined to do.

Brown himself was questioned and cross-examined as well. In his examination by Dean, Brown revealed that he believed the documents provided to him before his hearing at school either failed to include or altered original statements made by the accuser(s).

Brown said he and more than 20 other junior and senior cadets cases were heard at the same time, but that not all of them were disciplined.

Dean questioned Brown about his history at the school. Brown said he had a 3.5 GPA, made the Dean's list, had never been in trouble before and had been working for years toward a career in the Army.

Dean claimed that the suspension also prevented Brown from going to another school to earn credits which he could transfer toward his degree.

Hudson McClanahan, a University lawyer, also questioned Brown. In his examination, he revealed the prior to the October 18 event, Brown was required to submit an operating order to his superior, one which ultimately was not approved by the appropriate parties prior to the event. McClanahan also revealed that the "blood pinning" and one other activity from October 18 was not included on the operating order. But Brown denied that the events were intentionally left out of the order.

In redirect, Dean asked Brown whether he was required to go above his superior to ensure the operating order was fulfilled. He said he was not.

In additional examination, McClanahan plays an audio recording of a piece of the hearing which took place at Virginia Tech. The audio reveals that Brown admitted that some students brought forth concerns about the event, concerns which he said he worked to address.

Dean then questions Brown's father, Robert Brown, a veteran of the US Army himself. In his testimony, Brown said following conversations with Corps leadership, he felt the school's leadership had made a decision about his son's discipline before the hearing even took place.

At the conclusion of the hearing, instead of making a decision on violation of due process, the judge ordered Virginia Tech to provide any and all written complaints made about the October 18 incident before November 4, complaints which Brown and Dean are concerned Brown did not get to see before his hearing at school.

The judge told Virginia Tech that is no such material existed, they were to write a statement attesting to that fact. Only after this order is fulfilled will the judge make his call, which is expected to happen early next week.

Lawyers for Virginia Tech, Rob Dean, Darrien Brown and his parents, who were present in court, all declined to comment for this story.

The Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorneys's office told WDBJ7 Tuesday they are still actively working to determine if this investigation rises to a criminal level.

