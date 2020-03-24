3 people safe after fire at Staunton home

Three people and a dog safely got out of a home after a fire in Staunton on Tuesday night.

According to the Staunton Fire Department, a fire accidentally started in a kitchen at the home along the 200 block of Richardson Street.

Chief R. Scott Garber of the Staunton Fire Department said the kitchen was heavily damaged and those who lived in the home will have to relocate.

Garber said firefighters managed to get the fire under control within 10 minutes of being dispatched to the home around 7:30 p.m.

