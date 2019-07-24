3 plead guilty to distributing fentanyl and meth in Grant and Hardy counties

Less than a month after a group of people from Grant and Hardy counties were charged for distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, three of them have pleaded guilty.

Melanie Lyn Outen, Ted Alexander Voss, and Michael Dean Smith, all from Petersburg, admitted their roles in a large-scale drug operation that trafficked enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people.

Outen, a 47-year-old Petersburg woman, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” One count of aiding and abetting was dropped. She admitted to distributing more than 64 grams of fentanyl and more than 69 grams of pure methamphetamine from January to June in Grant County and surrounding areas.

Voss, a 29-year-old Petersburg man, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl" as well. He also admitted to distributing more than 64 grams of fentanyl and more than 69 grams of pure methamphetamine from January to June.

Smith, a 49-year-old Petersburg man, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine" and admitted to distributing more than 69 grams of pure meth in May in Berkeley County.

Outen and Voss face at least five years in prison and up to 40 years with a fine of up to $5 million.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Two other people were initially charged along with them: Dennis James Miller, a 43-year-old Moorefield man accused of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Jefferson County, distributing meth in Grant and Berkeley Counties, and distributing heroin in Grant County; and Jared Judy, a 29-year-old Petersburg man accused of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Jefferson County and distributing meth in Berkeley County.

Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. In the five years from 2011 to 2016, the number of deaths linked to fentanyl grew by more than 1,000 percent, from fewer than 1,700 to more than 18,000, making it quickly become the deadliest drug in the U.S.

The DEA reports that the lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2,000 micrograms. With more than 64 grams distributed by those accused in this operation, the amount could potentially kill 32,000 people.

The investigation that netted their arrests was supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep. This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.

The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, West Virginia State Police, and the Charles Town Police Department investigated.

