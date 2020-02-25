3 sentenced in dismemberment of slain Virginia teenager

Three people convicted of covering up the slaying of a Virginia teenager whose body was dismembered and burned were sentenced to prison on Monday.

Megan Metzger was 19 years old in 2018 when she was shot in the face during a gathering in Spotsylvania County, Virginia State Police agents have said. Members of the group were using methamphetamine together when David W. Newton, 22, accused Metzger of being a police informant and fatally shot her, according to court testimony from police and the defendants.

Juan Benavidez III, 20, and Keelyn R. Codynah, 25, were accused of then covering up the slaying by mutilating the body and disposing of parts by burning and burying them in different locations, prosecutors alleged. Robert Keating, 27, owned the home and was accused of trading the murder weapon for drugs, among other actions taken to cover up the killing.

Newton was convicted of first-degree murder last month and is serving a 40-year sentence, the newspaper reported.

On Monday, Spotsylvania Circuit Judge William Glover ordered Benavidez to serve 13 years, Codynah to serve 16 years and Keating to serve 21 years for crimes including defiling a dead body and being an accessory after the fact to murder, the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reported.

Court documents show two people arrested in connection with Metzger’s disappearance witnessed her murder, cleaned up the crime scene and disposed of the weapon.

The documents state Codynah helped remove Metzger’s body from the home and cleaned blood from the crime scene. Keating, the documents state, took the firearm used in the murder to Washington, DC, and disposed of it to help conceal the crime.

Newton’s involvement was not detailed in the documents earlier this year.

Court documents also show Codynah traveled to a Travelodge motel on the outskirts of Fredericksburg to pick up an item belonging to Metzger. That item is unknown.

According to time stamps on the document, Codynah picked the item up a little more than an hour before she was arrested by state police.

A woman who worked the overnight said she wasn't aware of a person by the name of Metzger staying at the motel.

After Metzger’s disappearance, police received information about a possible body being located in the Fairview Beach community of King George County. The human remains were found at various locations around the community.

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Benavidez and charging him with arson. Investigators said he set Metzger’s car on fire and then took off into the woods to evade authorities.

The human remains discovered were located near Benavidez’s home, according to his address listed in court documents.

Virginia State Police said the vehicle arson is believed to be connected to the disappearance of Metzger.

Police said all five people were acquaintances.