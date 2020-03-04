3 still missing after Tennessee deadly and violent tornadoes

A powerful storm system moved across several states Monday and Tuesday. This led to at least a dozen tornadoes across four states.

Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

The most destructive tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville tornado, rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service was on the ground for at least 50 miles. Stretching from the John C. Tune in Nashville through the downtown, traveled through Mount Juliet and ending near Gordonsville. Maximum winds within this path were 160-165mph.

The strongest tornado touched down in Putnam county, and went right through Cookeville. 18 people lost their lives here. As of Wednesday evening, three are still missing as rescue workers still search through the rubble.

The Cookeville tornado has been rated a powerful and violent EF-4, with maximum winds at 175mph. The National Weather Service is still working on the storm survey and hope to have details on the path length and width Thursday.

The number of confirmed tornadoes in Tennessee stands at 6

Two tornadoes in Missouri

Two tornadoes in Kentucky

Two tornadoes in Alabama