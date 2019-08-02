3-year-old boy found shot to death in central Virginia

Police in central Virginia are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead.

Colonial Heights Police received a call from a resident in a home in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue reporting a child shot just before 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 3-year-old boy outside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified all family members who were in the home at the time the incident occurred.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects and there is no danger to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.