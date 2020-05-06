300 inmates being retested for COVID-19 after tests were ‘mistakenly shipped’ to another correctional facility

Three-hundred inmates at Buckingham Correctional Center are being retested for COVID-19 after their tests were “mistakenly shipped” to another correctional facility.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections said on April 27, the tests were delivered to a commercial lab, Genetworx, that “then apparently mistakenly shipped the samples to Bland Correctional Center rather than running tests on the samples.”

The test samples were too old to be used when staff at Bland Correctional Center found them on May 4. They were then disposed of by the staff at the facility, as is required.

Tracking information was provided to Genetworx and it is investigating.

The inmates at Buckingham Correctional Center are being retested Wednesday and Thursday.

“These were point prevalence tests conducted for surveillance purposes, not tests of symptomatic offenders,” a spokesperson said.

