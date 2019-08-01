300,000 Virginians newly covered through Medicaid expansion

Just over 300,000 low-income Virginia adults have enrolled in the state's expanded Medicaid program.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday at a health center in Alexandria.

State officials have previously estimated that roughly 400,000 adults would be newly eligible for Medicaid under the expansion lawmakers approved last year.

“Because we expanded the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program, hundreds of thousands of additional Virginians now have access to medical care and an opportunity to lead healthier, more productive lives,” said Governor Northam. “The tremendous progress we have made with enrollment shines a light on the need for quality, affordable health care in Virginia and across our country. We will continue to get the word out to newly eligible individuals who may be unaware that the rules for health coverage have changed.”

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said in a news release that Virginia's newly enrolled Medicaid members are already taking advantage of the cover. He said that more than 229,100 newly eligible adults had received some type of health service, whether it's going to the doctor or filling a prescription.

The news release from the governor's office also says nearly two-thirds of new members reported going without medical care in the year prior to receiving health coverage.

The new coverage is available to men and women ages 19 through 64 who are not eligible for Medicare and who meet income requirements, which vary by family size. For example, a single adult with an annual income at or below $17,237 may be eligible for coverage. An adult in a three-person family with a total household annual income at or below $29,436 may be eligible.

You can track Medicaid expansion enrollment through the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services dashboard here.

More information on coverage and eligibility rules can be found at coverva.org//a>, which includes an eligibility screening tool to see if you qualify for coverage under the expansion. You can also call 1-855-242-8282. Individuals who are deaf or hearing impaired can call 1-888-221-1590.