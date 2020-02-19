3rd teen suspect in murder of Tessa Majors turns himself in

A third teenager surrendered Wednesday morning in the killing of Barnard College freshman and former Shenandoah Valley resident Tessa Majors.

Former St. Anne’s-Belfield School student found stabbed in NYC park

Luciano Lewis, 14, is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery in the fatal stabbing, officials announced Wednesday.

This marked the arrest of the final teen suspected of involvement in Majors' death.

Another 14-year-old boy, Rashaun Weaver, was charged on Saturday as an adult in the killing.

Majors, 18, was stabbed to death on Dec. 11 in upper Manhattan's Morningside Park, just off the campus of Columbia University, which sits next to Barnard.

The college student tried to fight back when the three teenagers tried to rob her, officials said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said Majors' last words were "Help me! I'm being robbed."

Investigators say she made it a short distance after the robbery to look for help, collapsing near her college campus, where a security guard found her and rushed her to the hospital.

A short time later, a 13-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Police said he admitted he had been involved in the robbery but said he had not been the one who stabbed Majors, which prompted the search for the other two suspects in the following months.

The 13-year-old is awaiting a March trial in family court on charges of felony murder and other counts.

Weaver faces two counts of murder in the second degree -- one count of intentional murder and the other a felony murder -- and multiple counts of robbery, police announced Saturday.

Weaver and Lewis are both due in court on Wednesday.

Majors was the daughter of James Madison University professor and novelist Inman Majors, and lived in Waynesboro for several years before moving to Charlottesville.

"Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same," the family told ABC News in a statement shortly after her death.

She was honored and remembered by more than 1,000 people in Charlottesville, where family and friends addressed the crowd, sharing their memories and singing songs to honor her life.

Majors had played in a rock band in New York and had told Chris Graham, her former boss at her internship with Augusta Free Press, that she planned to take a journalism class in the spring.

"To me, the greatest tragedy here is that the world won’t get to see what she would have done. It may have been in music, it may have been in writing, and it may have been in something else. But she had a lot to offer the world and for it to be taken away so tragically, it’s a loss to her family and to everybody," Graham said.

