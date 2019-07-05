$4 adoption fees at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services has a special deal going on for the Fourth of July weekend. There will be $4 adoption fees for all adult dogs and cats until July 6.

A cat at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services shelter in Lyndhurst. | Credit: WHSV

This is a huge discount for adopting dogs. The fee is usually $125

For cats, it is usually $35.

The fee covers all of the medical needs before adoption, including micro-chipping, shots and being fixed.

The shelter is not quite at capacity yet, but they are getting close.

The hope is these discounts will allow those pets to find new homes.

"We've got about 300 animals in care and that does include foster as well as here in the shelter, but those are animals that need homes, and sometimes the initial cost of adopting can be a big thing," Jennifer Jones with the shelter said.

A few animals have been adopted since the fee deal started on Wednesday. The shelter will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on July 6.