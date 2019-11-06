4 arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot injures 2

Two adults and two juveniles have been arrested after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that left a man and a woman injured.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's office said Wednesday that the four suspects were arrested after they were involved in a car crash fleeing the scene.

News outlets report the shooting occurred late Tuesday afternoon, around 5 p.m., in the Walmart lot in Warrenton. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot inside their car after a confrontation.

They were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening after driving to the Home Depot beside Walmart to call 911.

Police say the suspects fled in a small white vehicle and then were involved in a crash at the intersection of Ritchie Road and Elk Run Road in the Midland area of Fauquier County.

Authorities say the suspects fled on foot and were all arrested over several hours Tuesday night. They face charges including malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

