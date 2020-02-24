4 injured after wave slams whale-watching boat in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Police Department, VB Fire Department and Virginia Beach EMS are investigating an incident at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center.

Officials assisted several people after a Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat was hit by a rogue wave early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Aquarium says a rogue wave hit the boat around 10 a.m. while it was going through Rudee Inlet after the boat left the Virginia Beach Fishing Center.

There were 124 people on board the boat and 4 people were taken to Sentara Hospital with minor injuries after it returned to the fishing center.

Virginia Beach Emergency Management said in a statement that none of the injuries were classified as serious.

The U.S. Coast Guard is now investigating the accident.