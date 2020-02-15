4 p.m. burn law is in effect until April 30

The Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Company is reminding the public that the Virginia 4 p.m. burn law went into effect on February 15 at midnight and continues through April 30.

The prohibits burning until after 4:00 p.m., and you cannot burn if the fire is in or within 300 feet of woodland, brushland or field containing dry grass or other flammable material.

Fires cannot be left unattended if within 150 feet of woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass.

No new fires can be set or have fuel added after midnight.

The law applies to campfires, warming fires, brush piles, leaves, household trash, stumps, fields of broom straw and brush or anything capable of spreading fire.

The law provides for a penalty of up to $500, plus payment of court costs and fire suppression costs if the fire escapes.

If you must burn, the Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Company advises to follow the following fire safety tips:

• Beware of power lines, trees and structures.

• Clear all flammable materials, such as dry leaves and dry grass, from around the fire.

• Have water and hand tools, such as a shovel and/or rake, available.

• Have communication available or have someone nearby who can call for help in case of an emergency.

• Burn when the humidity is high and the wind is calm.

• Burn between 4:00 p.m. and midnight. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30.

• Stay with the fire until it is completely out.