4-year-old killed in Rockingham County farm accident

A young child was killed in a farm accident in Rockingham County on Monday evening.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, around 8 p.m. on June 8, they responded to a home on Shores Hill Rd. in the Clover Hill area for a report of an accident.

The sheriff's office says a 4-year-old boy was riding a bike on a farm while his father was backing up a tractor pulling a trailer.

The tractor and bike collided and the child was struck, according to the sheriff's office.

Crews with the Clover Hill Rescue Squad responded and rushed the boy to Sentara RMH, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been provided.