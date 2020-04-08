462 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across West Virginia

As of Wednesday, April 8, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) had confirmed 462 cases of COVID-19 across the Mountain State.

According to the department's morning update, 50 new coronavirus cases were identified from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Local cases

For our local area, Hardy County saw its first confirmed case last Tuesday and Pendleton County had its first confirmed case last Wednesday evening.

According to the Hardy County Health Department, a patient who had been traveling has been self-quarantined since arriving home in Hardy County and has followed all proper CDC protocols since that time to protect their community members. No details were provided on the Pendleton County patient, though her daughter identified her on Facebook.

WHSV has repeatedly reached out to the company that community members identified as the Pendleton County patient's employer, but has received no response.

By Thursday, a second positive case was confirmed in Hardy County as well.

There are still no confirmed cases in Grant County.

The overall case numbers

As of Wednesday morning, 12,545 West Virginia residents had been tested for COVID-19.

There have been 462 positive results, as well as 12,083 negative test results and four confirmed deaths due to the virus.

It comes out to 3.69% of people tested for the virus receiving positive results.

Medical providers in the state are required to report test results to their local health departments, which then provide them to DHHR, which updates their state website at some point during the day.

Some days, the updates come in the afternoon and some days, it comes in the morning.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the negative and pending tests from commercial labs are under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results.

Where are the confirmed cases?

These are the confirmed cases by West Virginia county:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (66)

Boone (1)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (1)

Cabell (12)

Fayette (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (1)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (29)

Jackson (19)

Jefferson (38)

Kanawha (69

Lewis (1)

Logan (8)

Marion (30)

Marshall (5)

Mason (6)

McDowell (3)

Mercer (6)

Mineral (3)

Monongalia (68)

Morgan (4)

Nicholas (2)

Ohio (18)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (10)

Raleigh (4)

Randolph (3)

Roane (2)

Taylor (3)

Tucker (3)

Tyler (1)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (1)

Wood (14)

Wyoming (1)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

