485 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across West Virginia

As of Thursday, April 9, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) had confirmed 485 cases of COVID-19 across the Mountain State.

According to the department's morning update, two new coronavirus cases had been confirmed to them from 5 p.m. on Wednesday to Thursday morning.

Local cases

For our local area, Hardy County saw its first confirmed case last Tuesday and Pendleton County had its first confirmed case last Wednesday evening.

According to the Hardy County Health Department, a patient who had been traveling has been self-quarantined since arriving home in Hardy County and has followed all proper CDC protocols since that time to protect their community members. No details were provided on the Pendleton County patient, though her daughter identified her on Facebook.

WHSV has repeatedly reached out to the company that community members identified as the Pendleton County patient's employer, but has received no response.

By Thursday, a second positive case was confirmed in Hardy County as well.

There are still no confirmed cases in Grant County.

The overall case numbers

As of Thursday morning, 12,934 West Virginia residents had been tested for COVID-19.

There have been 485 positive results, as well as 12,449 negative test results and four confirmed deaths due to the virus.

It comes out to 3.74% of people tested for the virus receiving positive results.

However, testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR, which then submits the official numbers to the CDC and updates their state website.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the negative and pending tests from commercial labs are under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results.

Where are the confirmed cases?

These are the confirmed cases by West Virginia county:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (73)

Boone (1)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (1)

Cabell (14)

Fayette (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (2)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (29)

Jackson (19)

Jefferson (41)

Kanawha (70)

Lewis (1)

Logan (8)

Marion (29)

Marshall (5)

Mason (7)

McDowell (3)

Mercer (6)

Mineral (3)

Monongalia (74)

Morgan (4)

Nicholas (2)

Ohio (19)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (10)

Raleigh (5)

Randolph (3)

Roane (2)

Taylor (3)

Tucker (3)

Tyler (1)

Upshur (2)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (1)

Wood (14)

Wyoming (1)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

