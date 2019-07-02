4th Annual Dash and Splash for Epilepsy scheduled for this weekend

The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia will host their 4th Annual Dash and Splash Run in Elkton this coming Saturday.

Racers will run a one mile dash from the car wash on 5th Street to Merck shelter where they will pick up their tube. Next, they will splash into the Shenandoah River and float one mile to the finish line at the Elkton Boat Launch.

Gina Washington, the regional director for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, said the race educates the community and helps to raise awareness of the cause.

"I think a lot of people don't understand epilepsy, it's very underfunded and my daughter was diagnosed 26 years ago and I had no clue what a seizure was and I think many people still do not," said Washington.

Next year the foundation is hoping to get a grant to pay for the tubes used throughout the race.

The race starts at 10 a.m. July 6th.

To register, visit the Fireball Dash and Splash site.

