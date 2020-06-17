4th Confederate statue pulled down in Richmond in 10 days

Another Confederate statue in Virginia’s capital city has been torn down.

Protesters pulled down the Howitzer Confederate statue near VCU’s Monroe Park campus late Tuesday night.

Dozens of people spent the night marching in the rain prior to meeting at the Howitzer statue at Park Avenue and North Harrison Street.

By 11:30 p.m., the statue, which was dedicated in December 1892, had been removed from its pedestal.

The statue came down so hard, a portion of it bent.

According to the Library of Virginia, the sculpture was one of three Confederate monuments in the Virginia capital created by artist William Ludwell Sheppard, who joined the Richmond Howitzers artillery in 1861 and then served in the Topographical Engineers Department of the Army of Northern Virginia.

The Commonwealth Times reports, VCU bought the triangle-shaped green area where the Howitzer statue stood from the City of Richmond in 1989. The purchase made the land and statue state property. Under the transfer’s conditions, VCU maintained the area and needed the city’s consent to remove or relocate the statue.

Most of the people protesting cleared the area shortly after it was pulled down.

It’s the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia.

Previously, the statue of Confederate leader Williams Carter Wickham was pulled down in Monroe Park. A few days later, the Christopher Columbus statue was thrown in Fountain Lake.

One of the most prominent statues to be pulled by protesters was the monument of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which happened nearly 113 years to the day it was dedicated.

Protests have erupted in Virginia and all over the world in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.