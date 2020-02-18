5 hospitalized after head-on crash in Page County

Several people are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Page County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a Ford Explorer was driving north along Comertown Road (Rt. 602) a little after 3:30 p.m. when it ran off the road, over-corrected, and collided head-on with a southbound Nissan SUV not far from Ernie's Lane.

That's east of the town of Shenandoah.

Police say there were four juveniles in the Ford Explorer and one adult in the Nissan.

Two people were air-lifted to UVA Medical Center and three others were transported to Sentara RMH for treatment. Which occupants were hospitalized where has not been confirmed at this point.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash. No other details have been released.

