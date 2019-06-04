Sheriff makes drug bust while waiting in line for ice cream

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) — A Kentucky sheriff says he made a drug bust Monday afternoon, all while waiting in line for ice cream.
Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines says he was on his way back from a call around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when he stopped by the Dairy Bar for a snack.
While in line, he recognized a man who was also waiting in line — he had an active warrant against him for trafficking meth.
Stines arrested the man, and after searching him and his car, found 33 grams of meth, a gun and paraphernalia.
Green Davis of Isom was arrested and is now being held in the Letcher County Jail.
