Dads rejoice! Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms

Pampers wants to help fathers take care of their babies by providing greater access to changing tables in public restrooms by 2021.

Pampers announced Monday that 90% of dads polled said they have gone into a public restroom that doesn't have a baby changing table. To fix that, the company has partnered with Koala Kare to provide 5,000 more of them across the U.S. and Canada.

The changing tables will be installed in men's restrooms in high-need public locations, such as parks, community centers and libraries in major cities. The first 500 of the tables are expected to be installed in the coming weeks, with the rest arriving over the next two years.

Musician John Legend, father of two and Pampers spokesperson, backs the "Love the Change" campaign.

"Spending time out and about with my kids is one of the greatest joys in my life," Legend said, "but it's frustrating when I am out with Miles and the men's restroom doesn't have a baby changing table."

Pampers credits Donte Palmer, a Florida father, with starting the movement to bring changing tables to men's restrooms. In 2018, he posted an image on social media that showed him squatting with his son on his lap to change the boy's diaper.

