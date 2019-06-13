Security camera captures mysterious creature: 'What the heck?'

The internet is trying to figure out what was captured on a woman's home security camera, because no one seems to know "what the heck" was wandering around her neighborhood.

A bizarre creature was captured on security camera wandering down a driveway. / Source: Facebook

Vivian Gomez posted a clip from her security camera, showing a scrawny figure making its way down her driveway.

Gomez says the video was captured around 9 p.m. Some wondered if the "creature" could be a neighborhood kid, while others theorized something extraterrestrial. Gomez says they don't have children in the neighborhood, only "little ones."

"So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck??" Gomez posted. "First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn't pick it up for some reason."

"Looks like ET," posted Danny Whatley.

"Aliens have landed," said George Meddles.

"Looks like Dobi from Harry Potter!" posted Crystal Cockow. "This has to be a gag video! Are people really falling for this?"

Gomez claims she did not alter the footage, saying it was not Photoshopped and "no trick photography."

When asked why the video cuts off abruptly, leaving people questioning where the creature went, Gomez responded, "I don't know. The video stopped when it was in the driveway."

Gomez lives across an empty field near a high school.

"If it is real it looks like it's a child! I would be more concerned a small child is in danger than a ghost," Cockow posted, urging Gomez to contact police.

Angie N Tom Gonzales posted "it looks like a kid in flip flops and underwear. when he gets to the driveway it looks like he has under wear and shorts or something on its head."

According to FOX8 in Cleveland, Ohio, Gomez said she has a 9-year-old son named Bobby, but reportedly said, "I wouldn't let him out at dark by himself." The station reports Gomez is from Colorado Springs.

The video was posted last Thursday and has been viewed 12 million times.

