'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities

"Baby Shark Live" is set to launch a 100-city tour in North America this fall.

It is inspired by the children's song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. The song was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience.

Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as "Five Little Monkeys," ''Wheels on the Bus" and "Jungle Boogie."

Of course, the show will also include "Baby Shark."

The schedule will be announced July 9, and concerts are scheduled to begin in October.

Pinkfong is also teaming up with Nickelodeon to develop an animated series based on the song.

"Baby Shark," which launched on YouTube in November 2015, is one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on the site ever with nearly 3 billion views. It also recorded a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.