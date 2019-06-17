OJ Simpson's slow-motion police chase happened 25 years ago

Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous OJ Simpson Bronco chase.

The infamous O.J. Simpson white bronco chase took place on this date 25 years ago today. / Source: KTLA, Tribune, KCAL via CNN

A manhunt for the former football star began shortly after he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Los Angeles Police declared Simpson as a fugitive.

Within hours, authorities started the infamous slow chase of a white Bronco driven by Simpson's friend, Al Cowlings.

Simpson was in the back of the vehicle, reportedly holding a gun and threatening to kill himself.

Cowlings later parked at Simpson's driveway and Simpson was eventually taken into custody.

After close to nine months of court proceedings, Simpson was found not guilty of the killings, but he was later found liable in a civil wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the victims' families.

Now, over the weekend just before that anniversary, O.J. Simpson launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star said he's got a "little gettin' even to do."

Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it "will be a lot of fun."

"I've got some things to straighten out," he said.

He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.

Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

In the Twitter video, Simpson said his followers would get to read all his thoughts and opinions on "just about everything."

"Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there," he said, adding that this one would be official. He appeared to record the message himself and ended it with a grin.

The 71-year-old recently told the AP he was happy and healthy living in Las Vegas 25 years after the killings of his ex-wife and her friend. Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death on the night of June 12, 1994.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the crime after a televised trial that riveted the nation and raised thorny issues of racism, police misconduct, celebrity and domestic violence.

Relatives of the two victims have expressed disgust that Simpson is able to live the way he does. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million for the wrongful deaths of the two victims, but most of the judgment has not been paid.

Simpson has continued to declare his innocence in the two slayings. The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

In his recent interview, Simpson told the AP that neither he nor his children want to talk about the killings ever again.

"My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives," he said.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.