Boaty McBoatface makes significant discoveries in climate research

Boaty McBoatface is proving to be a winner in climate change research after making new discoveries.

The unmanned British research submarine got its unique name due to a landslide public vote.

It undertook its first mission April 2017, traveling through underwater valleys in Antarctica to measure key details about water temperature and saltiness. Those findings were published in the journal PNAS.

The findings show that increasingly strong winds in the region cause turbulence deep in the sea. Scientists say the turbulence results in warm water from middle levels of the sea mixing with cold water in deeper areas.

Experts say that causes sea temperature to rise and contributes to rising sea levels.

The National Oceanography Center said the data from the submarine mission presents a "completely new way of looking at the deep ocean."

