Press prevails over Congress on the diamond

The Democratic and Republican women of Congress team up to try to take down the media, but once again, come up short.

The women of the press top the ladies of Congress in the 11th annual softball game. (Source: Gray DC)

Wednesday night, women of the D.C. press corps took on female lawmakers in their 11th annual softball game.

This year, the competition raised $365,000 for a charity devoted to screening for cancer, fighting back, and helping survivors.

Lawmakers said the game is a nice break from politics-as-usual and helps build camaraderie on the field and across the aisle on Capitol Hill.

As for the game - for the fourth year in a row - the press cruised to victory. The Bad News Babes got the bats rolling early, and held off a Congressional comeback, winning 10-4.

Gretchen Frazee won M.V.P. for the press, while West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) took home the Congressional honor.

You can watch our pre-game interviews with Sen. Capito, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ) in the video tab above.

