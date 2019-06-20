Congressman Ben Cline talks about first upcoming 2020 presidential debate

As Democrats descend on Miami, Florida, for next week's 2020 Presidential primary debate, Virginia Congressman Ben Cline (R) weighs in on the race from Capitol Hill.

Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA) talks about the 2020 Presidential race and what he expects to hear from the crowded field of Democrats at the first upcoming debate next week. (Source: GrayDC)

This is the first time the Presidential hopefuls will square off in the crowded field of Democratic candidates.

Ten candidates will take center stage on June 26, and the line-up includes Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. The second night will feature the other ten candidates, including front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Below is a transcript of Cline's interview:

Alana Austin \ Washington, D.C.

“This is the first presidential debate of 2020. What are you expecting to hear?”

Rep. Ben Cline \ R-VA

“Oh I think it’s going to be a race to the left to see who can out-liberal the rest of the field and advocate for the most government, the most intervention in people’s lives, the most tax-and-spend liberalism and it’s going to be a real circus I think.”

Alana Austin \ Washington, D.C.

“How do you think Virginia’s going to play a factor in 2020?”

Rep. Ben Cline \ R-VA

“Well I think Virginia has had a run of Democrats elected. Democrats on the left fueling their oats and willing to go even further left and that’s not the Virginia I know, so I don’t think there’s going to be much appetite for real socialist propaganda. But the President has done a great job. The economy is doing great.

Alana Austin \ Washington, D.C.

“Any Democrats though that are potentially going to be giving him a run for his money?”

Rep. Ben Cline \ R-VA

“They’ll always be competitive but people are happy with the current state of play and they’re going to want to keep the good times rolling.”

Alana Austin \ Washington, D.C.

“Any other thoughts you’d like to add on the race at all?”

Rep. Ben Cline \ R-VA

“Well I think that it’s going to be a very caustic Democratic primary where everybody talks about attacking Trump but we’re going to start seeing them – they’re not going to be able to help themselves – they’re going to have to start attacking each other, really they’re just going to show that they don’t have anything to offer, they have no real plans for the economy - no real plans to keep the success of the economy going, and ultimately that’s what’s going to be their downfall next November.”

Alana Austin \ Washington, D.C.

“Thank you Congressman for your time. I’m Alana Austin on Capitol Hill. Back to you.”